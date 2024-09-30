Saskatchewan gears up for tight election battle

Saskatchewan voters are set to head to the polls as the province's 30th general election kicks off Tuesday. The race is becoming a close contest between the ruling Saskatchewan Party and the opposition Saskatchewan NDP.Premier Scott Moe, leader of the Sask Party, hopes to secure a fifth straight term for his party, which has been in power since 2007. He's expected to call the election Tuesday.On the other side, NDP leader Carla Beck aims to upset the long-standing government in her first election since becoming the NDP leader.The Sask Party currently holds 42 seats in the legislature, while the NDP has 14. Moe's party needs to hold at least 31 seats to keep control. The NDP faces a steeper climb. To reach 31 seats, they need to keep their current seats and gain 17 more.Moe, who became premier in 2018, is no stranger to the campaign trail. This marks Moe's second time leading the party into a general election. Beck, who took over as NDP leader in 2022, is facing her first big test as party leader.Under Beck's leadership, the NDP held and took a seat from the Sask Party in a summer 2023 by-election.Both parties have been busy laying the groundwork for their campaigns. The Sask Party has been on the attack, taking shots at the opposition's plans. Meanwhile, the NDP has rolled out a series of promises to voters.Regarding candidates, both parties are fielding a full slate of 61 candidates. The Sask Party's candidate list includes 15 women and 46 men, with 27 current MLAs seeking another term. The NDP candidates include 31 women and 30 men on their ticket. Thirteen of their fourteen current MLAs are running again.As the election nears, party leaders have been travelling across the province. Moe focused on rural areas where the Sask Party is strongest. He made recent stops in Rosetown, Cannington, Moosomin, and Rosthern. Moe also made several appearances in Regina for healthcare-related announcements. Beck spent most of her time in Regina and Saskatoon, where the NDP is strongest, and she has made several trips to Moose Jaw as well.Both leaders made multiple visits to Prince Albert, Saskatchewan's third-largest city. With two seats up for grabs in Prince Albert, it is shaping up to be a key battleground.The race is expected to be tight in several areas. In the last election in 2020, ten ridings were decided by less than 600 votes. These included Saskatoon Riversdale, Prince Albert Northcote, Regina Pasqua, and Saskatoon Churchill Wildwood.Saskatchewan's two biggest cities will also be crucial. Saskatoon has 14 seats up for grabs, while Regina has 12. Currently, the Sask Party holds eight seats in Saskatoon and five in Regina.Some ridings to watch closely include Saskatoon University-Sutherland and Saskatoon Southeast, where no current MLAs are running. In Regina, keep an eye on Regina Rochdale and the newly redrawn Regina University riding, where the NDP hopes to make gains.Moose Jaw is another area of interest, with two seats in play. The NDP is working hard to win back Moose Jaw Wakamow, which they last held in 2011. The Sask Party's incumbent is not running there this time, potentially opening the door for an NDP victory.As the campaign officially begins, both parties are revving up their efforts to connect with voters. From kitchen table issues like healthcare and education to broader concerns about the economy and environment, candidates will be working overtime to win support.With the race looking so close in multiple ridings, every vote could make a difference. Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to learn about the candidates in their area and make their voices heard on election day.The election is set for October 28, giving voters just over four weeks to make their decision. As the province prepares for this political showdown, one thing is clear. Saskatchewan is in for an exciting and unpredictable election season. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.