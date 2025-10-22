Saskatchewan government unveils plan for more doctors, new schools, economic growth in Throne Speech

Saskatchewan’s government is putting healthcare, education, and the economy at the centre of its priorities this session. Officials say resources will be directed at making life more affordable while reinforcing essential public services.Healthcare is getting a boost with new programs to bring in both doctors and nurses, including quicker licensing for professionals from abroad. The hope is to ensure everyone has access to a primary care provider by 2028, with support for rural and remote communities included in the plan. New urgent care facilities, like the one in Regina that saw more than 41,000 visits in its first year, are meant to make non-emergency care faster and reduce pressure on emergency departments. More of these centres are set to follow.The economic outlook remains positive, with Saskatchewan’s exports climbing above $45 billion and provincial unemployment staying low. .The government is promoting more private sector spending in fields like agriculture and mining, reporting a 17.3% increase last year. Officials say the province is working with Ottawa to address trade challenges and keep things moving forward. Efforts include new trade offices in nine countries and business missions abroad.Affordability continues to be a main talking point, and leaders highlight lower housing and rental costs in Saskatchewan, along with tax cuts that have taken thousands of people off the provincial tax rolls. This year’s spending plans include more support for seniors, families, those living with disabilities, and small business owners..Education is expanding, with funding for more teaching staff, extra support for early reading, and improvements to existing schools. The government also says almost all the new childcare spaces promised under federal agreements have now been added.In public safety, investments are being made in police and addiction treatment programs. .Pro-Hamas protest greets Throne Speech at Saskatchewan Legislature.New laws will address concerns such as drug problems, homelessness, and online threats, along with help for children who need financial support from both parents.Saskatchewan’s government says it wants to keep the province safe, affordable, and full of opportunity, all while spending to strengthen key services that matter most to people.