Saskatchewan hands over mineral rights during Treaties Recognition Week

During Treaties Recognition Week, the Government of Saskatchewan announced nearly 195 hectares (480 acres) of Crown mineral rights will be transferred to Cowessess First Nation.The Mineral Order in Council stipulates the transfer will occur when the surface attains reserve status. Approximately, 76,303.02 reserve acres have been created to date under the Cowessess Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) Settlement Agreement.Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis Relations and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said the transfer "marks another milestone in Saskatchewan's commitment to Treaty duties and economic reconciliation."Saskatchewan is blessed with resources and these agreements ensure that all communities are benefiting from our province's growth," McMorris said. The goal of TLE settlement agreements is to ensure that First Nation communities receive the land promised to them under historical Treaties. The additional lands were given because of oversights in the original allotments due to band members not being counted due to being away on hunting trips or for other reasons. Under the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement, 1930, Saskatchewan has a constitutional obligation to assist the federal government with this promise.The TLE agreements provide First Nations with entitlement monies to purchase land anywhere in the province on a "willing buyer-willing seller" basis and add it to their reserves.Under the terms of TLE agreement, all undisposed provincial Crown minerals underlying lands purchased by the First Nation are to be transferred at no cost to the Government of Canada for purposes of reserve creation. Under Section 5.04 of the TLE Agreements, the Government of Saskatchewan is required to transfer undisposed Crown minerals to the Government of Canada at no cost. The minerals transferred will be held by His Majesty the King in the right of Canada for the use and benefit of Cowessess First Nation.Since 1992, the provincial and federal governments have committed $687 million for TLE settlements in Saskatchewan. Approximately 888,806 acres have been transferred, with 1.48 million acres outstanding. Saskatchewan has transferred more acres to reserve status under TLE agreements than any other province.The Ministry of Government Relations coordinates and manages the provincial implementation of the TLE agreements between Canada, Saskatchewan, and 36 First Nations.The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 20 to 26 as Treaties Recognition Week. "When you are at a concert or an event or have your radio on and you hear a land acknowledgement, you are hearing that Saskatchewan is Treaty land," First Nations, Métis, and Northern Affairs Minister Don McMorris said."Building awareness of Treaties helps us all ensure that the province is moving forward in partnership with First Nation people in everything we do."Treaties are formal agreements negotiated between the Crown and First Nations. There are six numbered Treaties which cover all of Saskatchewan: 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, and a significant adhesion, Treaty 6A.Treaties Recognition Week promotes educational opportunities surrounding Treaty rights and relationships, fostering greater understanding of people's roles in reconciliation and promoting open, understanding and respectful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Saskatchewan was the first province to mandate treaty education in 2007. In 2022, Saskatchewan, in partnership with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner, became the first jurisdiction in Canada to place official road signs marking the boundary of Treaties 4 and 6 along Highway 11 near Bladworth.In October 2023, three more sets of signs were installed on major highways, marking Treaties 2, 4 and 6. More signs marking boundaries for Treaties 5, 6, 6A, 8 and 10 are planned.Each sign includes:"Welcome" in the respective First Nation languages of each Treaty area.An image of a Treaty medal specific to that Treaty territory. The medals were provided to the First Nation leadership following the close of the Treaty negotiations."As long as the sun shines, grass grows and rivers flow." This phrase is an essential symbol of the spirit and intent of the Treaties.