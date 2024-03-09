Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan hires 1,002 nurses in 16 months

Saskatchewan Health Minister Everett Hindley says the provincial Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan has filled more than 1,000 nursing positions since December 2022
Saskatchewan Health Minister Everett Hindley says the provincial Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan has filled more than 1,000 nursing positions since December 2022Government of Saskatchewan
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Nurses
Philippines
Saskatchewan Health Authority
Everett Hindley
Skpoli
Health Human Resources
Scott Moe Government

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news