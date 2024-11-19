Saskatchewan honours victims of Holodomor

In a service held at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, Premier Scott Moe, MLAs, and members of the province’s Ukrainian community gathered to commemorate the millions of lives lost in the Holodomor, the famine that devastated Ukraine in 1932-33.“Holodomor, The Great Famine, is still present in the hearts and minds of the Ukrainian community over 90 years later,” said Ken Krawetz, Honorary Consul of Ukraine. “We join our Saskatchewan citizens of Ukrainian heritage and those across the globe to remember this dark time and honour those lost.”The term “Holodomor,” meaning “extermination by hunger” in Ukrainian, refers to the catastrophic famine orchestrated by the Soviet government, which resulted in widespread starvation and the death of millions..Sask NDP ethics critic under conflict of interest investigation.Authorities confiscated crops and enforced travel restrictions, trapping communities in famine-stricken areas.The ceremony included the lighting of a memorial candle, symbolizing unity with others around the world commemorating the Holodomor genocide. The candle will remain lit throughout Holodomor Memorial Week.Saskatchewan holds a unique place in the history of Holodomor remembrance, being the first jurisdiction in North America to officially recognize the tragedy as a genocide with the passage of The Ukrainian Famine and Genocide (Holodomor) Memorial Day Act in 2008..EYRE: Why the Sask Party lost the cities.A permanent reminder of the atrocity stands on the grounds of Regina’s Wascana Centre: a replica of the statue Bitter Memories of Childhood by sculptor Petro Drozdowsky. The haunting image of a starving young girl clutching a sheaf of wheat was dedicated in 2015 and is located southeast of the Legislative Building on Lakeshore Drive.This year, International Holodomor Memorial Day will be observed on November 23, aligning with the fourth Saturday of November—a date chosen to honour the victims and ensure their stories are never forgotten.Saskatchewan continues to stand in solidarity with its Ukrainian community, upholding the memory of those who suffered and perished in one of the darkest chapters of the 20th century.