Saskatchewan launches crime reduction, public safety plan

The Saskatchewan government announced a new $17.1 million plan to make communities safer by hiring more police officers, giving them better training, and adding new law enforcement tools.This initiative also plans to ensure social services are available for those needing assistance.“Investing in safe communities and neighbourhoods is a priority for our government,” said Paul Merriman, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety. “The additional funding for police services, Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN), and the Police College will boost the level of policing in municipalities to address these issues and improve overall community safety and wellbeing for Saskatchewan residents.”The new funding includes $11.9 million to hire around 100 new city police officers, $2.7 million for 14 more SCAN officers, and $2.5 million for the Saskatchewan Police College over the next three years.Saskatoon Police Chief Cameron McBride praised the government's investment."The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) benefits from critical funding received from the provincial government. This funding allows the service to provide a variety of safety initiatives, from community-focused, restorative engagement, to complex investigations,” said McBride.“Once again, through the announcement of additional funding, the SPS will be able to provide necessary and focused attention on violent crime, high-risk offenders, and social disorder. We will all benefit from this new funding.”The government also plans to reform the justice system to support law enforcement and improve public safety.These changes will focus on helping police and enforcement officers while promoting the safety of businesses and residents.The Saskatchewan government will develop new methods to enforce municipal bylaws, including exploring community bylaw court hub models similar to Kindersley's Municipal Bylaw Court.Also, it plans to improve traffic courts so police officers can spend less time on traffic tickets and focus more on serious crimes.The government will enhance the Fine Option Program to ensure accountability for offenders while providing an alternative for individuals who cannot pay off their tickets and fines."Saskatchewan people are increasingly concerned about crime, and we want to empower police to fight it," said Bronwyn Eyre, Minister of Justice and the Attorney General."That means police spending less time in Traffic Court, establishing municipal bylaw courts to relieve criminal dockets, and enhancing the Fine Option Program for provincial and bylaw offences to ensure greater accountability for all offenders."Thursday’s announcement builds on other government initiatives, including the Complex Needs Emergency Shelters (CNES) in Saskatoon and Regina. These shelters provide secure, medically supported facilities where police can take individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others, often due to drug or alcohol intoxication. Since these shelters opened, more than 135 people have been brought in by police, and nearly all have accepted help to address their personal challenges."Supporting public safety and addressing the impact of addictions on our communities is a high priority for your provincial government," said Tim McLeod, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "The Complex Needs Emergency Shelters in Saskatoon and Regina provide a medically supported, secure facility for police to bring people who are exhibiting threatening behaviours so that we can help them address their challenges while protecting the community."These 24/7 shelters are staffed with security personnel, clinical counsellors, nurses, and on-call physician support. Using the Summary Offences Procedure Act, the police detain people brought to the shelters for up to 24 hours or until they are no longer considered a danger to themselves or others. After leaving the shelters, patients are sent to locations where they can get further support, such as mental health services, addiction treatment, or community resources at pharmacies, shelters, and clinics. The shelter in Regina opened on July 30 and the Saskatoon facility opened on August 6.“The Sask Party has been in government for 17 years. Under Scott Moe’s leadership, we’ve seen homelessness and overdoses skyrocket across our province,” said Meara Conway, NDP Social Services critic. “The Regina Street Team does excellent work. And it was developed at the municipal level in response to the extreme needs in our community and conditions directly exacerbated by the Sask Party’s short-term thinking on mental health and addictions, housing, and the broken SIS program. Waiting until three weeks before an election to finally step in to support this work without addressing the underlying causes shows just how out of touch the Sask. Party has become. This fall, it's time for change." 