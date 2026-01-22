Saskatchewan launches hospital safety review amid NDP accusations of silencing workers

Saskatchewan government has announced an independent review of hospital safety and security, following criticism from the Sask NDP over weapon seizures and claims the province is trying to silence frontline workers.On Thursday, the NDP and the union SEIU-West displayed photographs showing four tables with weapons and contraband seized over four months at Royal University Hospital. The display included non-lethal firearms, knives, and drug paraphernalia..NDP Labour Critic Nathaniel Teed accused Premier Scott Moe’s government of focusing on a “gag order” rather than listening to workers. Teed referred to a new Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) feedback line for staff as a “snitch line,” alleging it aims to stop public complaints about dangerous conditions.“It took hundreds of people stepping forward bravely to speak out before we see any action,” said Teed..On Thursday, Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill announced the government will launch an independent, third-party review of safety at all SHA facilities. The review will examine current protective services and recommend improvements.“Patients, visitors, and staff must be safe in healthcare facilities,” said Cockrill. .He talked about immediate actions, including installing metal detectors at emergency departments in four cities.Cockrill said the review will consider physical security and the need for culturally safe care environments, and will seek to strengthen partnerships with indigenous organizations..The NDP’s criticism followed a November incident at St. Paul’s Hospital where a patient had a firearm and three knives, threatening a worker."Safety in our hospitals is essential to delivering quality care," said SHA CEO Andrew Will.."This independent review will ensure our security approaches continue to evolve to meet the needs of patients, families, and staff, while reflecting best practices and cultural respect. We remain committed to accountability and to ensuring a safe care environment in SHA facilities." The announcement comes amid ongoing political debate over healthcare safety, funding, and the direction of the province.