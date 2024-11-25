Saskatchewan Legislature elects New Speaker, Deputy Speaker

Todd Goudy has been elected as the new Speaker of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly. Blaine McLeod has been chosen as the Deputy Speaker.The elections took place during the First Session of the Thirtieth Legislature on Monday, November 25, 2024. The legislative tradition is that the Speaker is selected through a secret ballot among Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs)..Saskatchewan Throne Speech to outline Sask Party’s plans.The Speaker manages the legislative proceedings, ensuring debates run smoothly and established parliamentary rules are followed.The position is open to all MLAs except cabinet ministers and the opposition leader Carla Beck.For this session, Goudy was declared elected after being the sole candidate for the position. The selection process followed standard protocols, with the candidate registration deadline being November 20, 2024..Canadian Cancer Society's government-funded lobbying raises questions.The Speaker is expected to maintain strict neutrality, rise above partisan politics, and efficiently manage the Assembly's business. This impartiality is fundamental to the role's responsibilities.The new Speaker and Deputy Speaker will guide legislative discussions in the coming session, upholding the principles of democratic governance.The Western Standard reached out to the Sask NDP and they did not respond.