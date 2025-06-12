Saskatchewan lifts US countermeasures, reopens US procurement

Saskatchewan government has dropped all countermeasures against the United States, reversing course just three months after putting the tariffs in place to protest President Donald Trump’s tariffs.The decision came a day after a US trade tribunal upheld Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel, potash, and farm equipment.In a brief statement, the province said ministries are “returning to standard procurement processes” so buyers may still select US products while also considering domestic products.Saskatchewan stressed it already buys locally, pointing out that nearly 90% of contracts over the past five years went to Saskatchewan companies and more than 99% to Canadian suppliers.The March countermeasures barred US alcohol from government liquor stores, tightened bid rules, and urged Crown corporations to source outside the US..Premier Scott Moe then called the move “extraordinary but needed,” warning the duties were “very, very harmful” and would boost prices and cost jobs on both sides of the border.Moe said the province must “give people choice” while still promoting Saskatchewan suppliers and pressuring Trump to lift the tariffs.He added that years of diversifying into Asian and European markets should cushion exporters if the trade fight drags on.Sask NDP leader Carla Beck said the U-turn “sells out” workers. “At the exact moment our steel sector faces 50% tariffs, Moe is sending jobs south,” said Beck.Trade analysts argue that the rollback is largely symbolic, as provincial agencies already favor domestic firms.