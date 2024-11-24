Saskatchewan marks Education Week with focus on ‘Learning is a Journey’

Government of Saskatchewan invites residents to celebrate Education Week from November 24 to 30, under the theme “Learning is a Journey.” The week is dedicated to recognizing student success and honouring the vital contributions of educators and school staff who inspire and shape Saskatchewan’s future leaders.Communities, schools, and divisions across the province are encouraged to take part in activities that highlight the dedication of students and the pivotal role education professionals play in their growth..Moe rejects Singh’s proposal to remove PST from essentials.Education Minister Everett Hindley emphasized the transformative power of education in a statement celebrating the occasion.“Education inspires a passion to learn, encourages creativity, teaches teamwork, and helps build the next generation of leaders and innovators,” Hindley said.“Thank you to our dedicated education professionals for providing our students with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities they need to experience the best journey of learning and growth.”.Palestine Solidarity groups call on USask to divest from Israeli investments, weapons.As part of Education Week, the government is also recognizing the crucial contributions of school bus drivers, proclaiming November 25 as Bus Driver Appreciation Day. With approximately 1,300 drivers safely transporting over 70,000 students daily, their role is essential in ensuring access to education.The Western Standard reached out to the Sask NDP and received no response.