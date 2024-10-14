Saskatchewan mining industry needs 15,000 workers by 2034

The mining industry in Saskatchewan will need to hire 15,000 workers over the next decade. Saskatchewan Mining Association (SMA) President Pam Schwann stated this is due to the sector's growth and many current workers retiring by 2034.A new Mining Labour Market Report showed that getting more people into trades is the top priority..Sask town reconnects rail link to Churchill Port, boost for local farmers.Currently, 15% of Saskatchewan's mining workers live outside the province. "Unless there are some changes, and unless more people enter relevant occupations to mining, that could grow to 25% of our labour workforce coming from out of province in the next decade," said Schwann.In Saskatchewan, fewer than 3.5% of individuals pursue careers commonly associated with mining, such as technicians, geoscientists, and mechanical and power engineers."The report identifies how many of each of these occupations we are going to require over the next ten years," said Schwann."It really identifies what are the pressing occupations that will be needed for training institutions.".Rural crime a major election issue for Saskatchewan.The industry is looking to attract more women and newcomers into trade jobs.Indigenous people have strong representation in trades, but there is still potential for increased participation in technical jobs.SMA plans to raise awareness about career opportunities by working with students from kindergarten to grade 12, career counsellors, and colleges.They hope this will help Saskatchewan's mining industry keep growing the economy..Nurses rally as Saskatchewan ERs operate at 200% capacity.There is good news as more students are taking Mining Engineering and Technology at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.Also, more indigenous students are joining the Digital Potash Training Course.