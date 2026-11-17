REGINA — The Saskatchewan government wants to stop supervised consumption sites from opening near schools and daycares.Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr introduced The Community Support and Recovery Act on November 16. Under the bill, no site could operate within 400 metres of a school or daycare.It would also require operators to get the Saskatchewan government's approval before applying to Ottawa for the federal exemption that lets the sites run legally. Health Canada grants those exemptions under the federal drug law.That would give Saskatchewan a direct say over where sites can open, and whether they open at all. Until now, the decision has mostly been Ottawa's.The bill wasn't in the government's recent throne speech. It does fit a wider trend, with provinces across the country taking a harder line on harm reduction and putting more weight on treatment and recovery.The government expects it to pass this spring.It's not clear what the 400-metre rule would mean for sites already operating in Saskatchewan. The government hasn't said whether existing facilities would be exempt.