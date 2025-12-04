Saskatchewan moves to restrict legal name changes for murderers, drug traffickers, dangerous offenders

Saskatchewan government is tightening rules around who can change their legal name, adding new barriers for people convicted of murder, major drug offences, fraud, and those labelled dangerous, long-term, or high-risk offenders.The province announced on Thursday that amendments under The Change of Name Amendment Regulations, 2025 will allow officials to refuse applications from people convicted of the newly listed offences. The changes also introduce a requirement that all applicants provide a certified criminal record check supported by fingerprinting..SaskPower’s $813 million shortfall sparks political storm over who pays.The move delivers on a promise made in this fall’s Throne Speech and follows consultations with police services across Saskatchewan.Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said the expanded restrictions aim to prevent serious offenders from distancing themselves from their criminal histories..“These amendments will strengthen protection for victims and the public,” said Cockrill in a statement. “Ensuring that anyone convicted of these crimes cannot escape the consequences of their past actions and will make our province safer and more secure. After consultations with local police services in the province, there is a clear consensus that those individuals convicted of serious offences cannot hide behind a new name.”Newly added offences cover dangerous offenders under section 753 of the Criminal Code, long-term offenders under section 753.1, high-risk offenders subject to public notification, fraud under Part X of the Criminal Code, designated substance offences involving Schedule I drugs, and murder under section 231.Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said the goal is increased transparency..Young slams Moe for carbon tax flip flops as deficit pressure mounts.“The expansion of additional criminal code offences ensures that individuals convicted of serious crimes remain accountable and visible to law enforcement and the public,” said McLeod. “These changes reinforce transparency and uphold the integrity of our justice system.”Roughly 1,000 Saskatchewan residents apply for legal name changes each year.