Saskatchewan offers $500 to wildfire evacuees, Moe warns of scams

Saskatchewan government is providing an additional $500 in financial aid to every adult resident displaced by the wildfires in the province’s north, but Premier Scott Moe is also warning evacuees to be wary of scammers trying to profit from the disaster.Moe announced Tuesday that all residents over the age of 18 who have been forced to leave their homes due to evacuation orders will receive the one time payment."Our government recognizes the impact of wildfires on these residents," Moe told the media. "These funds will help support families throughout these evacuations and as they return to their home communities."The emergency funds will be sent as a grant directly to the leadership of the evacuated communities, who will then be responsible for distributing the $500 payments to affected adults. .This assistance is in addition to the financial support for registered evacuees that was announced on June 7.As aid flows to residents, both Moe and the Red Cross are cautioning people to be on “high alert” for fraud. Scammers often target people in vulnerable situations, and the government has already received reports of individuals trying to take advantage of evacuees.Moe issued a harsh condemnation of anyone attempting to defraud people who have fled their homes, often under extreme conditions.“For someone to take advantage of a family that is in that situation, hell hath no place hot enough for them,” said Moe, describing the scammers as the “lowest form of life.”.Moe spoke of families who had to drive for hours through thick smoke and active wildfires to reach safety.“They have to be diligent, because there are these folks out there that are trying to take advantage of them and their family and this very, very challenging time. And so I would encourage them to be very diligent also,” said Moe.Moe urged Saskatchewan families to be cautious and to protect themselves from potential fraud.“Be very diligent,” said Moe. “If they think they are the target of any scam or anything of this nature, contact the RCMP or law enforcement agency immediately, so that these can be stopped.”The Saskatchewan government has also provided $15 million to the Canadian Red Cross to support its efforts in helping displaced residents across Saskatchewan as wildfires continue to threaten communities.