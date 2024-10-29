Saskatchewan Party loses key city seats, keeps rural strongholds

Saskatchewan Party faced significant losses in Regina and Saskatoon on Monday night, losing several high-profile cabinet ministers.Despite these setbacks, the party held seats in smaller cities and maintained its strong support in rural areas.In Regina and Saskatoon, many well-known cabinet members were defeated. Laura Ross (Regina Rochdale), Bronwyn Eyre (Saskatoon Stonebridge), Gene Makowsky (Regina University), Paul Merriman (Saskatoon Silverspring) and Christine Tell (Regina Wascana Plains) all lost their seats. These losses highlight the challenges the Sask Party faces in the province's largest cities..Sask Party wins majority government.However, the Sask Party performed well in smaller cities. Jeremy Cockrill (The Battlefords), Everett Hindley (Swift Current) and David Chan (Yorkton) were elected by healthy margins. In the battleground areas of Prince Albert and Moose Jaw, the Sask Party won all four seats. Kevin Kasun won in Prince Albert Carlton, Alana Ross won in Prince Albert Northcote, and both Tim McLeod and Megan Patterson won in Moose Jaw by wide margins..Moe pledges Sask Party to serve all Saskatchewanians after fifth straight election victory.Rural areas continued to support the Sask Party. They easily won over 20 rural seats, keeping their solid base. However, in the riding of Athabasca, the NDP won by a large margin, defeating incumbent Jim Lemaigre. The Sask Party had hoped to keep this rural seat..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.Sask Party was swept in Regina, losing all its seats in the capital city. It is on track to lose most of its incumbent seats in Saskatoon, with two ridings too close to call as of Tuesday morning.The two ridings are Ken Cheveldayoff (Saskatoon Willowgrove) and David Buckingham (Saskatoon Westview). The Sask Party hopes to hold both, which would increase its seat count to 35..Two Saskatoon ridings too close to call.Sask Party must address its challenges in the cities while maintaining its rural support base.