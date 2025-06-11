Saskatchewan performs over 100,000 surgeries, nearly eliminates longest wait times

Saskatchewan's health system performed more than 100,000 surgeries and procedures in the past year while dramatically reducing wait times, with the province nearly eliminating its list of patients waiting longer than two years for treatment.Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) completed 100,406 surgeries and procedures between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, exceeding its target of completing 90% of surgeries within eight months by achieving nearly 92%."Saskatchewan’s health care system is delivering on the commitment to improve access to surgical care through investments and setting aggressive targets," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.SHA focused on addressing the needs of longest-waiting patients, nearly eliminating the list for those waiting longer than 24 months for procedures. The number of people waiting longer than 12 months decreased by 24% over the past year.The 2025-26 provincial budget includes an additional $15.1 million in surgical services spending to expand capacity and reduce wait times..The funding includes $12.9 million to increase surgical volumes and capacity, $2 million for Saskatchewan's robot-assisted surgery program to support expansion to Regina Pasqua Hospital and perform up to 600 more robot-assisted procedures, and $1 million for surgical service enhancements supporting coordination of care for back surgery and pain management.The province plans to increase surgical volumes over the next four years, committing to deliver 450,000 surgeries to significantly reduce the number of patients waiting. The procedure count now includes surgical interventions performed outside operating rooms, such as cardiac catheterization and interventional radiology."As we continue to advance surgical care in Saskatchewan, we are focused on improving access and reducing wait times, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality," said Dr. Michael Kelly, SHA Provincial Head of Surgery.Surgical demand continues rising, with bookings increasing by 4% annually since 2022-23, up from 1.5% before the pandemic. The province has set a target of completing most surgeries within six months by 2025-26.."By streamlining processes and focusing on patient-centred care, we have improved access and reduced the length of time all patients must wait for surgery," said Derek Miller, SHA chief operating officer."By streamlining processes and focusing on patient-centered care, we have improved access and reduced the length of time all patients must wait for surgery,” said Derek Miller, SHA Chief Operating Officer.“These enhancements are helping patients get the care they need sooner and strengthening the surgical system for the future."Recruitment and retention efforts remain a priority, with the government actively spending on Saskatchewan's surgical teams and working to attract additional health professionals, particularly anesthesiologists.