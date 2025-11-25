Saskatchewan plans amendments to Firearms Act amid federal ‘gun grab’

The Government of Saskatchewan announced amendments to the Saskatchewan Firearms Act to protect firearm owners amid the federal government’s national gun grab program targeting over 2,500 firearms models reclassified as prohibited since 2020.The proposed legislation ensures that anyone seizing firearms under new federal laws must pay the owner fair market value, as set by the Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner. Firearms will be considered seized if impacted by federal bans and owners do not receive fair compensation within 12 months of the legislation coming into force..OLDCORN: ‘Internal rules’ and denied votes — the shadow over Scott Moe’s 81% leadership review support."The amendments we are introducing will promote public safety and help safeguard the heritage of law-abiding firearms owners by holding the federal government accountable for providing fair compensation to all affected Saskatchewan firearms owners," said Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod. "Rather than targeting law-abiding firearms owners, we believe our approach of providing law enforcement with the tools and expertise they need to secure and protect Saskatchewan communities from illegal firearms is a more effective firearms safety measure." The federal buyback funding is capped at $742 million, and compensation is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no guarantee once the cap is reached. .To help owners receive fair compensation, Saskatchewan will launch an online portal for appraisals of firearms, ammunition, and accessories covered by federal legislation. These appraisals can then be used as court evidence against the federal government if compensation is withheld."Individuals should not be criminalized for having a firearms licence and owning legally-obtained property," said Saskatchewan Firearms Office Commissioner Robert Freberg. "Lawful firearms owners are not causing public safety concerns in our communities. The firearms affected by the federal government's reclassification, which are currently legally owned by individuals and businesses, are rarely used in criminal activities across Canada. The real concerns are firearms that have been smuggled in from the United States or those that have been illegally modified for use in gang and illegal drug activities.".Saskatchewan’s mid-year deficit hits $427 million, new debt piles up.Other proposed changes include allowing medical professionals to report patients with conditions affecting firearm safety and empowering the Chief Firearms Officer to inspect ranges and designate safety instructors. The amendments would also permit the Saskatchewan Firearms Office to store firearms voluntarily turned in by owners without fear of criminal charges while compensation claims proceed.The provincial government continues to oppose the buyback program, urging federal investment instead in initiatives combating firearms smuggling and illegal gun crime, such as the Saskatchewan Ballistics Laboratory.