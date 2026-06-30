Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan posts $947 million deficit as higher healthcare, corrections, wildfire costs outweigh budget forecast

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Jim Reiter
Saskatchewan Finance Minister Jim Reiter Lee Harding / Western Standard
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Saskatchewan
Deficit
Jim Reiter
Sask Party
Saskatchewan Government
Sask Ndp
Trent Wotherspoon
provincial deficit
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Western Standard
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