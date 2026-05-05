Saskatchewan seeks public input on potential social media limits for youth

The Government of Saskatchewan is asking residents to weigh in on whether young people under 16 should face restrictions on social media use, as debate grows over its impact on mental health.Premier Scott Moe said the province is launching a public consultation to understand better where families stand before entering discussions with Ottawa, which is also considering possible limits.“We are interested in a dialogue … and want to go into that conversation with the knowledge that we are representing the wishes of our residents,” Moe said.Households across the province will receive a mailed postcard in the coming days outlining options ranging from a full ban to allowing parental consent or leaving decisions entirely to families. Residents will be able to return the prepaid survey by June 30, with results expected later in the summer..Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said the initiative comes amid increasing concern about the effects of social media on young people.“We know there is growing concern over the harmful effects of social media on mental health, particularly for young people, and we want to be sure we are being respectful of parents’ wishes,” Carr said.The consultation will focus on major platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.Moe has recently emphasized that the move is exploratory, not a firm policy decision. He has pointed to polling suggesting roughly 75% of respondents support some form of restriction for users under 16, and noted that jurisdictions such as Australia have begun pursuing similar measures.The premier said Saskatchewan’s approach will depend on public feedback, describing the issue as an evolving policy discussion rather than a predetermined plan.