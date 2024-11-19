Saskatchewan surgery waitlist deaths show slight decline

Nearly 400 Saskatchewan patients died while awaiting surgery in 2023-24, according to new government data obtained through freedom of information requests.The figures, released by think tank SecondStreet.org, showed 385 patients died before receiving their scheduled procedures, a modest decrease from 402 deaths reported in the previous year.“We track down the number of patients who have died waiting for surgery and diagnostic scans. Unfortunately, Saskatchewan only gives us the data for patients who died waiting for surgery,” said Dominick Lucyk, Communications Director for Second Street.“This year, it is down very slightly from last year. Last year was 402, this year, it's 385, so not really any significant progress being made. It's just one of the many, many, many indicators that the healthcare system of this country is failing.”.Pro-Palestine film proceeds at Regina Public Library after flag-raising ceremony cancelled.Most patients were waiting for quality-of-life procedures like cataract and orthopedic surgeries, though some deaths occurred among those awaiting potentially life-saving cardiac, brain, and spinal operations."While the Saskatchewan government has taken some positive steps towards health reform, this is yet another indicator that more change is needed," said Lucyk.The data brings the total number of Saskatchewan residents who have died while on surgical waitlists to 1898 since the organization began tracking in 2018-19..Sask NDP ethics critic under conflict of interest investigation.The Ministry of Health's report notes several limitations in the data. Emergency surgeries are not included, and the surgical registry lacks detailed context regarding patient deaths. Officials say a case-by-case review with healthcare providers would be needed to determine if wait times contributed to these deaths..WATCH: Anti-Israel chants, clashes mark controversial Palestine protest in Regina.Cataract surgeries represented 34% of the cancellations due to death. While not life-threatening, extended waits for cataract surgery can significantly impact seniors' quality of life and increase the risk of falls.The true scope of the issue may be larger, as Saskatchewan does not track the deaths of patients waiting for diagnostic scans..France to ban nicotine pouches.Lucyk suggested looking to other countries with universal healthcare systems for solutions. "If we look to countries with better performing universal systems, like Sweden, Australia, and France, we could copy their policies and improve outcomes for Saskatchewan patients," said Lucyk.The report comes amid ongoing discussions about healthcare reform in Saskatchewan and across Canada..Study finds switching from cigarettes to e-cigarettes may reduce respiratory issues.While the province implemented various initiatives to reduce surgical wait times, including partnerships with private surgical facilities, the data suggests challenges persist.The Saskatchewan surgical registry also showed incomplete data collection, with many cases missing the initial referral date to surgeons. This gap makes it difficult to determine the full length of time patients waited before their deaths.