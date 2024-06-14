Saskatchewan teachers agree to binding arbitration

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation has agreed to participate in binding arbitration to resolve contract negotiations with the province.Arbitration will address issues of wages and a class complexity-accountability framework. The decision was made following extensive consultation with members that took place this week. The decision by the STF means its province-wide work-to-rule sanction that began Monday ends Friday at 4 p.m. and there will be no further sanctions. “Our consultation with members indicates that teachers see binding arbitration as the best path to an agreement that will take steps to address class complexity and also provide students, families and teachers with stability for the rest of this school year and into the fall,” says STF President Samantha Becotte.“Securing a written commitment from the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee that class complexity-accountability framework would be part of the joint submission for arbitration meant the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee was able to bring the proposal to members.”The decision to proceed with binding arbitration was welcomed by Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill."I am pleased that teachers in Saskatchewan have directed the STF leadership to agree to binding arbitration," Cockrill said in a statement."Binding arbitration will provide predictability in the lives of students, families, and teachers as the school year comes to an end, all while allowing for a path to the finalization of a new provincial collective agreement. Once again, I would like to thank families, students, and teachers for their patience throughout this process."Based on numerous member consultations throughout the week, approximately three-quarters of STF members expressed that binding arbitration is the best path forward. This was consistent throughout all consultations.When the TBC declared a bargaining impasse on June 5, the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee offered binding arbitration on the issues of wages and the accountability framework, a proposal that was rejected by the TBC for inadequately addressing class complexity.The previous proposal was revised to include class complexity-accountability framework and wages, which aligned with teachers’ position.The TBC has confirmation from the GTBC that the agreed-upon language for the joint submission would request binding arbitration for “wages and class complexity-accountability framework.”In March, the TBC had proposed binding arbitration on class size and complexity only, but that offer was rejected by the GTBC.The decision to participate in binding arbitration means STF members will not vote on a collective agreement. The arbitrator’s decision on the two issues under arbitration is legally binding and it will be incorporated into the final provincial collective bargaining agreement along with all other matters agreed to during negotiations.The next step in the process is the appointment of a mutually-agreed arbitrator.