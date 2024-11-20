Saskatchewan teen facing new charges after setting classmate on fire

A 14-year-old girl, already charged with a serious school assault, now faces additional institutional charges.The teenager is accused of making threats and assaulting a peace officer on November 8 while in custody for a September incident at Evan Hardy Collegiate, where she set a classmate on fire.Crown prosecutor Ainsley Furlonger confirmed the new charges in Saskatoon youth court..First winter storm slams Saskatchewan, disrupts travel, closes schools.The girl’s court appearance was waived, and her next court date is set for December 18 to allow her defence lawyer time to review the case.The original incident in September saw the teen accused of deliberately setting another student on fire in a school hallway.A witness reported seeing the victim doused with liquid before flames spread across her body..Sask NDP ethics critic under conflict of interest investigation.The accused now faces a total of six charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and arson.The original charges stem from the September 5 incident, where a school resource officer quickly intervened and made an arrest.The 15-year-old victim remains hospitalized in Edmonton in a special burn unit..Sask woman charged with defrauding social services of nearly $48,000.The Crown intends to seek an adult sentence in the case.If successful, this could mean a potential life imprisonment sentence, compared to the three-year maximum under youth sentencing guidelines.During a previous court appearance, the teen’s defense lawyer Stephanie Pankiw, requested a not criminally responsible assessment..Sweden first nation worldwide to reach smoke-free goal.Pankiw told the court that the accused made statements to police suggesting she heard voices instructing her to take action and noted the teen had received prior psychiatric care.The Youth Criminal Justice Act mandates publication bans to protect the identities of young offenders, aiming to preserve their rehabilitation prospects.This ensures that the teen and victim cannot be identified.The case continues to draw attention across Saskatchewan and highlights complex issues of youth violence and mental health intervention in Saskatchewan schools.