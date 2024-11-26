Saskatchewan Throne Speech announces major spending plan for education

During Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty's Throne Speech, the Saskatchewan government announced an ambitious spending plan for education. The announcement includes expanding specialized classrooms and increasing school spending.To better support students with diverse learning needs, the government plans to extend its specialized support classroom model from eight pilot schools to 200 schools across the province. These classrooms will provide targeted resources and assistance to students who require extra help to create a more effective learning environment..Saskatchewan Throne Speech outlines ambitious growth, government spending.Recognizing the importance of early literacy, additional support will be made to improve reading levels among Kindergarten to Grade 3 students.The government will also increase funding for school divisions to address growing student enrollment and complex classroom dynamics. Fourteen new or consolidated schools are already underway, with plans for nine more schools and two major renovations. Premier Scott Moe's government has committed to adding more teachers and education support staff..Saskatchewan Legislature elects New Speaker, Deputy Speaker.This move plans to address the demands of larger class sizes and ensure students receive adequate support. The government acknowledges that teachers have been stretched thin, and additional staff will help address classroom challenges.The Throne Speech acknowledged concerns raised by residents during the recent election. "Not enough has been done to support our children in their classrooms," said Mirasty, pledging to do more to address these challenges. .Moe urged to match Trudeau’s sales tax relief with PST break.The government recognized that education was a significant issue for voters, who demanded improvements in the public education system.These measures are part of a broader strategy to support Saskatchewan's growing population, which has increased by 250,000 since 2007. The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) expressed optimism about the government's plans. STF President Samantha Becotte said they are pleased that the government highlighted addressing the challenges in public education..Sask Federation of Labour wants Throne Speech to deliver for workers."Voters were clear this fall that the status quo was not working, and a new approach is needed if we are going to give Saskatchewan students the resources and supports they need to be successful," said Becotte. "Statistics Canada shows that many aspects of Saskatchewan's economy are among the strongest in the country, so our government is well positioned to reverse a decade of underfunding and commit meaningful, long-term funding for our public education system."The STF looks forward to rebuilding relationships and working with the government to address the significant challenges students and teachers face. The STF Vote for Public Education campaign aimed to make education an election issue and outlined pressing challenges, including restoring and maintaining per-student funding, addressing class size and complexity, and tackling the growing concern of violence in the classroom..Study warns nicotine pouch limits could push users back to cigarettes."I look forward to many opportunities for collaboration and discussions with Education Minister Everett Hindley and his staff in the weeks and months ahead," said Becotte. "There is a lot of work to do, and we know all the challenges won't be solved immediately; however, many meaningful changes can be made and implemented quickly. If the education sector can work together for the best interests of students, families and teachers, we can get our publicly funded education system moving in the right direction."Given the province's economic success, the STF expects the upcoming provincial budget to prioritize education. Premier Scott Moe recently stated that Saskatchewan "can expect to see some very specific goals that will drive some much-needed improvements in the areas of healthcare and education."The Western Standard reached out to the Sask NDP and received no response.