Saskatchewan Throne Speech details new healthcare spending

At the start of the Thirtieth Legislature, the Saskatchewan government shared its plans to improve healthcare access and services across the province.In his Throne Speech, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said that as the province's population grows, it needs a stronger healthcare system.The government announced plans to expand urgent care centres. Since opening in July, the Regina Urgent Care Centre has helped 14,000 patients, and the first centre in Saskatoon is currently under construction.New centres will open in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, North Battleford, Moose Jaw, and a second in Regina. This initiative aims to reduce pressure on emergency rooms and improve access to basic and mental healthcare.Surgical wait times have increased across the province and the government plans to perform 450,000 surgeries over the next four years to reduce the wait times to a maximum of three months. Last year, over 95,000 surgeries were completed, which is a 28% increase since 2007.Five new hospitals are being built in Prince Albert, Weyburn, Esterhazy, Rosthern, and Yorkton. The government will also spend $2.6 billion on healthcare infrastructure over the next four years. They continue recruiting healthcare workers through the Health Human Resources Action Plan, which has brought thousands of healthcare workers to Saskatchewan.Currently, 84% of Saskatchewan residents have access to a primary healthcare provider, which is higher than the national average.The government wants everyone to have access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner by 2028. It plans to do this through team-based primary care models and stronger cooperation with healthcare providers.Improving women's health is also a priority. Saskatchewan will become the second province in Canada to offer at-home cervical self-screening for HPV, the leading cause of cervical cancer.The government is investing $3.5 million in breast cancer programs and providing a $1 million grant for ovarian cancer research.To make healthcare more affordable, they are introducing a fertility treatment tax credit and expanding coverage for glucose monitoring systems for seniors and young adults under 25.The Western Standard reached out to the Sask NDP and received no response.