Saskatchewan Throne Speech to outline Sask Party’s plans

Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party government will unveil its legislative roadmap through the Throne Speech, promising action on key campaign commitments focused on affordability and public services.Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will deliver the speech at 2:00 pm in the Saskatchewan Legislature, highlighting the government's priorities for the upcoming session. The speech is expected to detail multiple new tax credits, income tax reductions, and investments in policing, community safety, and healthcare..New Saskatchewan legislature members sworn in.Notable proposed initiatives include expanded women's health services, diabetes coverage, and partial funding for in-vitro fertilization treatments. The government will also address challenges in communities where they lost seats in Regina and Saskatoon.Government House Leader Tim McLeod emphasized the administration's plan to implement its campaign promises. .Canadian Cancer Society's government-funded lobbying raises questions."We want to get right to business," McLeod told CBC."There are a lot of important pieces of legislation that we're going to introduce to focus on the campaign commitments that we made with regard to the affordability of healthcare, education and community safety. We're anxious to start going to work for the people of Saskatchewan."The legislature's first order of business is electing a new Speaker, with Todd Goudy, Blaine McLeod, and Doug Steele as potential candidates..Study warns nicotine pouch limits could push users back to cigarettes.The Sask Party enters the 61-seat legislature with 34 members and Carla Beck's Sask NDP has 27 seats. The Throne Speech represents a critical moment for Moe's government to outline its vision and address Saskatchewanans concerns.The Western Standard reached out to the Sask NDP and has yet to receive a response.