Saskatchewan trade and technology week

The Government of Saskatchewan has declared November 3 to 9, 2024, as Skilled Trade and Technology Week in the province. Skilled Trade and Technology Week is supported by Skills Canada Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC). The week aims to showcase the diverse career prospects in the skilled trade and technology sectors and aligns with National Skilled Trade and Technology Week, which is organized by Skills/Compétences Canada.To commemorate the week, Skills Canada Saskatchewan is organizing a networking breakfast on Thursday, November 7, at Campus Regina Public. Middle years and high school students are particularly invited to attend this event and gain insights into the available post-secondary and career opportunities in these fields. Careers in trades and technology offer numerous opportunities for Saskatchewan youth. Educators can engage their students in various activities to gain insights into these fields. These include collaborating with Skills Canada Saskatchewan to organize Trade and Tech Days at their schools; inviting apprentices, journeypersons, and industry representatives to their classrooms for presentations; or administering the Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship (SYA) program.Developed and managed by the SATCC, the SYA program enhances students’ comprehension of apprenticeship and careers in skilled trades through twelve engaging activities. These include conducting research and writing a report on a specific trade; interviewing a journeyperson; and participating in a career fair. Upon registering as apprentices in Saskatchewan within five years of completing the SYA program, students receive 300 trade time hours, the waiver of their apprenticeship registration fee, and Level 1 technical training tuition.Skills Canada Saskatchewan, a provincial non-profit organization affiliated with Skills/Compétences Canada, promotes careers in skilled trades and technology sectors for Saskatchewan’s youth. They host the annual Skills Canada Saskatchewan competition, where participants showcase their skills to win medals and represent the province at the Skills Canada National competition. Additionally, Skills Canada Saskatchewan provides programming across the province, including trade exploration workshops and skills camps. For more information, visit: skillscanadasask.com.SATCC oversees and manages the apprenticeship and trade certification system in the province. The SATCC provides training to apprentices, certifies them and tradespeople, and regulates the apprenticeship system. For more information about apprenticeship and the skilled trades, visit: saskapprenticeship.ca.Saskatchewan’s economic growth is supported by two recently released government strategies: Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, which outlines a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan’s robust and expanding economy, and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan’s Investment Attraction Strategy, which aims to boost investment in the province and further advance Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan goal of attracting $16 billion in private capital investment annually.