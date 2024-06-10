Saskatchewan's largest-ever Christian event draws 30,000 people

A two-day evangelistic and country music event in Regina drew nearly 30,000 attendees, resulting in hundreds of baptisms and commitments to follow Jesus Christ.Come Together was held at Mosaic Stadium Friday and Saturday. It was led by evangelist Tyrelle Smith of Tisdale, Sask. through her organization Gospel Fire for All Nations.Ottawa pastor Bill Prankard welcomed guests and shared encouragement as the event opened Friday evening. High Valley performed country and bluegrass for more than an hour afterwards. The band originally hails from Blumenort, Alberta, a small Mennonite community near La Crete, 700 km north of Edmonton.Local celebrity “Dancing Bob” was in attendance both nights. In part of the High Valley set, he lead youth in a square dance in the wide aisles beside the ground level seating.Joel Wells, pastor of Harvest City Church in Regina, gave the Christian gospel message following the High Valley concert. He shared how God became real to him as a 19-year-old. He recalled a day years later when he felt a divine prompting to pick up a hitchhiker as he returned to Regina from Brandon.As it turned out, the man was from Ottawa and facing charges. He told Wells he decided he would hitchhike west and find God.“Well, today’s your lucky day! I know God!” Wells told him. He invited the stranger to stay at his house that evening.Into Wells’ mind came a picture of a teenager shutting his bedroom door, throwing himself on a bed and burying his face in a pillow. He asked the hitchhiker if the image meant anything to him. The man replied with tears that was the most dominant memory of growing up, something that he did every time his dad beat up his mom.The stranger, whom he remains in touch with, gave his life to God. Wells shared with the audience how they could do the same and invited anyone interested to come forward to do so. .Dallas-based worship band Upper Room played a set afterwards, followed by a mini-set from B.C. worship leader Brian Doerksen.George Canyon, a country musician who hails from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, opened as the headliner Saturday night. Tyrelle Smith gave an evangelistic message, followed by a set from worship singer Dominique Hughes.Attendees told the Western Standard the event was uplifting. “Although I'm not a country fan, George Canyon was very enjoyable. The vibrations of the music made it feel like an experience, (more) than just a concert," said Jesse Gibson.Johnny Slastukin called the event “awesome.”"George Canyon put on a great show. It was encouraging and heartening to see large numbers of teenagers there without their parents! That meant this was something they wanted to attend... not something they were dragged to. Revival is coming!” he sai.Queen City Pride called on the city to cancel the booking for the event, alleging it was “hateful” due the sponsoring ministry’s doctrinal stance that called for sex to be within heterosexual marriage.Read more: Gays try to cancel Christian stadium event in Regina one day before it startsThe event was donation-based. Its $600,000 of expenses are already covered. A similar event was held indoors in Saskatoon last year, but organizers are eyeing Atlantic Canada for 2025.