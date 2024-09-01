Saskatchewan's longest health wait times are second-worst in Canada

A new study conducted by Preszler Injury Lawyers identifies Saskatchewan as the province with the second longest wait times among the worst 10% of priority procedures.The study by the Alberta law firm uses Canadian Institute for Health Information | CIHI data to determine the provinces with the longest wait times for priority procedures. The data from 2022 examines the wait times for patients in the 90th percentile.Quebec has the longest wait for priority procedures, with an average of 411 days; this can be attributed to the lengthy waits for knee and hip replacements in the province, with average wait times of 519 and 423 days, respectively.Saskatchewan reports the second-longest wait times for priority procedures, with patients waiting an average of 370 days. This is also due to the long wait times for knee and hip replacements, which are 622 and 568 days, respectively.Ranking third for wait times is Alberta, with an average of 365 days for priority procedures. Similar to the other provinces, this extended wait is mainly due to knee and hip replacements, which have wait times of 645 and 518 days, respectively.Manitoba has the fourth-longest wait times for priority procedures, with an average wait of 351 days. This lengthy wait is primarily due to cataract surgeries and knee replacements, which have average wait times of 574 and 554 days, respectively.Fifth in the ranking is Nova Scotia, where residents wait an average of 348 days for a priority procedure. This is primarily due to the lengthy wait times for knee and hip replacements, averaging 464 and 433 days, respectively.Newfoundland and Labrador rank sixth, with an average wait time of 291 days for priority procedures. This is mainly due to long waits for knee replacements and cataract surgeries, with respective wait times of 464 and 433 days.Prince Edward Island ranks seventh, with an average wait time of 285 days for priority procedures. This can be attributed to the long waits for hip and knee replacements, with average wait times of 540 and 533 days, respectively.In eighth place is New Brunswick, which has an average wait time of 274 days for priority procedures. This is primarily due to the long wait times for knee and hip replacements, which average 556 and 460 days, respectively.Ontario ranks ninth, with an average wait time for priority procedures of 272 days. The procedures with the longest wait times here are knee replacements and cataract surgeries, at 349 and 327 days, respectively.Finally, British Columbia ranks tenth, with the shortest average wait time of 264 days. As with many other provinces, this is primarily due to long waits for knee and hip replacements, with averages of 439 and 380 days, respectively.Speaking on the findings, a spokesperson for Preszler Injury Lawyers said: “These findings show how much wait times for priority procedures vary across Canadian provinces, reflecting diverse ways of managing and funding healthcare.“For instance, the extended waits for knee and hip replacements in some regions indicate a need for improved healthcare service delivery. In contrast, provinces with shorter wait times often have more efficient systems. For example, British Columbia uses an online tool that allows residents to check wait times for procedures, giving them a clearer picture of their expected wait.“This variation points to the need for targeted improvements and better investments in healthcare to ensure everyone gets timely access to the care they need, especially for critical procedures like joint replacements and cancer surgeries.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.