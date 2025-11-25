Saskatchewan’s mid-year deficit hits $427 million, new debt piles up

Saskatchewan’s government budget has flipped from a $12 million surplus to a $427 million deficit midway through the fiscal year, exposing what critics call a “bogus budget” and a billion dollars in new debt, according to the province’s 2025-26 mid-year financial report.The Sask Party’s initial budget projections of a small surplus quickly unraveled, with total expenses now $521 million over budget and revenue only slightly higher by $82 million. The unexpected costs are largely driven by wildfire response, healthcare pressures, and increased pension expenses. .OLDCORN: ‘Internal rules’ and denied votes — the shadow over Scott Moe’s 81% leadership review support.As a result, Saskatchewan’s net provincial debt is forecast to reach $23.9 billion by the end of the year, which is $398 million more than planned. That reflects a sharp $2.1 billion rise in borrowing compared to last year. Since 2016, the province’s debt has ballooned by 136%..Critics say the government’s poor financial management has real consequences for taxpayers. Sask NDP’s Finance Critic Trent Wotherspoon slammed the government’s claim of a surplus as nonsensical and accused the Sask Party of breaking promises, including pledges to scrap the provincial carbon tax, which continues to bring in $466.9 million in revenue. Had the carbon tax truly been eliminated, the deficit could balloon to $900 million. .DUR: The quiet horror: Inside Canada’s late-term abortion regime.SaskPower further deepened the province’s troubles with a net loss of $166 million, down $292 million from budget estimates, signalling heavy power rate hikes ahead.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation echoed concerns about runaway spending, noting this is not an isolated crisis. .The government has consistently gone over budget, with deficits reaching billions in recent years and no meaningful efforts to rein in costs. CTF Prairie Director Gage Haubrich warned that Premier Scott Moe must find actual savings rather than piling more debt on citizens, especially given this year’s nearly $2 billion in new borrowing..PINDER: The real Carney is emerging.Despite economic resilience with an expected 1.7% GDP growth, which is the third highest in Canada.The province faces worsening finances that show a troubling pattern of overspending and growing debt, which experts say will ultimately fall on Saskatchewan taxpayers.