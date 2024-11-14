Saskatchewan’s new legislature starts November 25

The newly elected Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan will hold its first session on November 25, just four weeks after the provincial general election.The session will launch a focused agenda, blending commitments to economic growth and public sector reforms."Saskatchewan people elected a government with a mandate for a strong economy and a bright future, but we also know that many people voted for change, and we will deliver both," Premier Scott Moe said. "The new Legislature provides an opportunity for a new beginning, and we won't waste any time getting to work on the priorities of residents."The initial two-week fall session is expected to include the debate and passage of the Throne Speech, alongside the introduction of multiple bills aimed at implementing campaign promises..Regina first Canadian city to host Palestine flag-raising ceremony .These include measures to advance the government's vision for affordable living and economic expansion while addressing critical sectors like healthcare and education."We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to govern for all residents regardless of who they voted for," Moe said. “Saskatchewan people can expect to see some very specific goals that will drive much-needed improvements in the areas of healthcare and education, while also implementing the affordability measures and economic growth initiatives we have committed to."The session will open with the election of the Speaker, followed by the Lieutenant Governor's Throne Speech, which will outline the government’s agenda for the coming term.