Saskatoon high school student set on fire by 14-year-old classmate

A 14-year-old girl is in custody after allegedly setting a 15-year-old classmate on fire at a Saskatoon high school.Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Sergeant Ken Kane told reporters that the incident occurred during the lunch hour at Evan Hardy Collegiate."The suspect we have in custody started the other victim on fire," said Kane.Several teachers put out the fire.The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, along with one of the teachers.The school resource officer (SRO), who was there for a different reason, arrested the suspect immediately.Kane said it is unclear what charges might be laid."This investigation is obviously very early and ongoing," said Kane.The SPS and the school are working together to share information and "ensure staff and students are cared for.""The mood in our office is quite low," said Kane."This is not something we ever expected."Evan Hardy Collegiate cancelled Friday classes and a scheduled football game.The school plans to resume regular classes as soon as possible."At school, we will continue to provide a safe, caring and compassionate learning environment. When school resumes, we will maintain daily schedules and routines as much as possible, as this provides a sense of safety, security and comfort. We will also have additional counselling support at the school to respond to students' needs," school officials said in a letter to parents.There was no update on the victim's condition. Her parents are with her in hospital.SPS continues to investigate.