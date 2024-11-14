Saskatoon’s first female mayor Cynthia Block wins landslide victory

Cynthia Block made history on Wednesday night by winning Saskatoon’s mayoral race in a decisive landslide, becoming the city’s first female mayor.Just before midnight, Mayor-elect Block entered Saskatoon City Hall to celebrate her victory and address supporters. “So here I am. I guess I’m the mayor-elect,” said Block. “I could not be more proud and grateful for a city that has chosen hope. A city that has chosen vision.”.Regina first Canadian city to host Palestine flag-raising ceremony .Block expressed gratitude to her campaign staff, volunteers, friends, and family. She also reached out to those who did not vote for her.“You’re gonna make me better. I want us to work – everyone – together,” said Block.She expressed her desire to inspire other women.“I want every woman and girl to know that they can lead. And that means in all leadership roles and in all houses of leadership,” said Block..Chad Bachynski elected as Regina’s new mayor, ousting Sandra Masters.As mayor-elect, Block outlined her top priorities for her first 100 days in office, focusing on homelessness, safety, and business growth. Block’s immediate plan involves tackling the city’s homelessness crisis by forming a task force of residents and business representatives.On public safety, Block aims to work with police, fire, and transit services to enhance patrols and implement technology for real-time safety tools. She also plans to meet with local business leaders to set clear goals for supporting existing businesses and attracting new investments..Experts warn Trump's re-election could put pressure on Canadian agriculture.Outgoing Mayor Charlie Clark, who did not seek re-election this fall, first took office in 2016 after defeating four-term incumbent Don Atchison. Clark was re-elected in 2020 by a significant margin.The mayoral race featured five candidates, including former mayor Don Atchison, businessman Mike Harder, civic advocate Cary Tarasoff, and former Saskatchewan Party cabinet minister Gordon Wyant. However, Block secured a strong mandate from voters..Eliminate oil and gas, says U of Regina prof.In addition to the mayoral race, city council elections introduced several new faces. While Bev Dubois (Ward 9), Zach Jeffries (Ward 10), and Randy Donauer (Ward 5) were re-elected or ran unopposed, other wards saw new councillors:Ward 1: Kathryn MacDonaldWard 2: Senos TimonWard 3: Robert PearceWard 4: Troy DaviesWard 6: Jasmin ParkerWard 7: Holly KelleherWard 8: Scott FordThe Saskatoon Public Schools also elected new trustees for each ward:Ward 1: Tanya NapperWard 2: Vernon J. LinklaterWard 3: Donna BanksWard 4: Kim StrandenWard 5: Jennifer ShermanWard 6: Kirk JonesWard 7: Ross TaitWard 8: Anne-Marie RolloWard 9: Kevin SchmidtWard 10: Angela ArnesonAdditionally, seven trustees were elected to the Saskatoon Catholic School Board to oversee the operation of Catholic schools in the city. The elected trustees are Diane Boyko, Owen Fortosky, J.R. (Ron) Boechler, Sharon Zakreski-Werbicki, Tim Jelinski, Kate Day (nee McGettigan), and Michelle Christopher.