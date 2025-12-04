SaskPower’s $813 million shortfall sparks political storm over who pays

SaskPower’s $813 million shortfall has triggered a fresh political fight at the Saskatchewan legislature, with the Opposition warning the gap could end up on customers power bills.The dispute flared up on Tuesday night at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Crown and Central Agencies, which was set to approve an extra $813 million for the Crown utility. Crown Investments Minister Jeremy Harrison did not attend..Young slams Moe for carbon tax flip flops as deficit pressure mounts.NDP SaskPower Critic Aleana Young called the absence “unprecedented” and said the government is dodging basic questions about how SaskPower ended up with an $813 million hole.“People are already choosing between eating and heating,” said Young.She argued that families, farms, and small businesses could face steep rate hikes if the shortfall is covered through higher bills..Government MLAs used their majority to block attempts to reschedule the meeting and later voted down an NDP motion that argued MLAs privileges were breached by the minister’s no-show.In a written statement, the Saskatchewan government said ministers are not required to attend committee for statutory spending.It pointed to what it described as a similar vote on December 5, 2022, when SaskPower funding was approved without a minister present. .Saskatchewan plans amendments to Firearms Act amid federal ‘gun grab’.The province provided an online link as proof, but the link did not work, leaving reporters unable to confirm the claim through government documentation.The $813 million request is part of roughly $1 billion in added spending this fiscal year. .Another $194 million is tied to carbon tax fuel charges the province did not collect.The legislature passed the broader spending package on Wednesday afternoon by a 32-22 vote. The province’s mid-year report pegged the deficit at $427 million, after an earlier projection of a $12 million surplus..STIRLING: Net zero or net lies? Inside the climate industry’s war on free speech.Asked after question period whether the SaskPower hit would push rates up, Harrison said, “We haven’t given consideration to rates.” Harrison said the money would help refurbish coal facilities, expand transmission to link northern and southern grids, and cover costs tied to no longer collecting the federal carbon tax.