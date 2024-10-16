Scott Moe, Carla Beck present different visions of Saskatchewan’s future in debate

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe and Sask NDP leader Carla Beck went head-to-head Wednesday night in a subdued election debate, with occasional clashes over the economy, healthcare, education and rural issues ahead of the October 28 provincial vote.The hour-long debate at the Saskatchewan Legislature saw the two leaders present starkly different visions for the province's future. Moe touted his party's record on the economy and promised further growth if re-elected. "The Saskatchewan Party has a plan for a strong economy and for a great future," said Moe.Beck countered by accusing the Sask Party of mismanagement, saying they had taken the province "from leaders to laggards on issue after issue."On healthcare, a major campaign issue, Beck attacked Moe's record. "Scott Moe broke the healthcare system - cannot be trusted to fix it," said Beck.Moe defended his government's handling of healthcare challenges, arguing they are not unique to Saskatchewan. "Healthcare is a Canadian challenge, not just Saskatchewan," said Moe.The NDP leader promised to hire more doctors and nurses. At the same time, Moe highlighted his party's investments in healthcare infrastructure and training spots at the province's colleges and universities.On the economy, Moe emphasized his party's focus on resource development and exports. Moe addressed affordability issues by emphasizing his party's income tax cuts."We want to put money back in your pocket so you decide how you spend your money," said Moe."NDP will take your money so they can spend it."Beck argued the Sask Party's economic policies have left many behind. Beck promised to implement "rent control" and "balance the budget within four years" if elected.The debate also touched on rural issues, with both leaders acknowledging the challenges faced by smaller communities.Beck highlighted her party's plans to revitalize rural areas. "We've got a plan to attract new investment and create good jobs," said Beck.Moe pointed to partnerships with indigenous communities and "procurement targets" in industries like mining and forestry as examples of how economic growth benefits rural areas.On education, Beck criticized the Sask Party's record, saying the province has fallen to "last place" in education. She promised $2 billion in new education funding.Moe defended his government's education investments, saying Saskatchewan's per capita spending on education is the highest in Canada.The leaders also sparred over approaches to crime and public safety. Moe emphasized his party's focus on expanding addiction recovery spaces and increasing police presence. Beck argued that the root causes of crime should be addressed while immediately deploying more officers instead of the Saskatchewan Marshals, who have yet to deploy an officer despite spending $14 million.In their closing statements, both leaders made their final pitches to voters.Beck said, "This isn't about Team Orange versus Team Green. This is about Team Saskatchewan. It's time for change."Moe urged voters to support the Sask Party's vision of continued growth."Our platform will keep our economy growing, more jobs, more opportunities, more investments, and more export opportunities," said Moe."All of these things make our Saskatchewan community stronger. The NDP plan will simply take us back to a time of decline, loss, and closures. Losing people, jobs, and opportunities to other provinces. Closing schools and hospitals and raising your taxes, just like the last time they were in government."Advance voting begins on October 22, with election day on October 28.