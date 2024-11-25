Snowstorms nail Saskatchewan, creating hazardous conditions

Snowfall blanketed Saskatchewan over the weekend, creating treacherous driving conditions and testing snow-clearing abilities across the province.Highway travel became severely restricted, with provincial transportation officials advising drivers to postpone non-essential trips. Significant stretches of Highway 11 between Kenaston and Davidson and highways northeast of Saskatoon were unsafe for travel..Saskatchewan Throne Speech to outline Sask Party’s plans.City crews in Saskatoon and Regina worked continuously to manage the snow, with Saskatoon reporting 20 centimetres of snow by Sunday.Residents were warned about potentially slippery conditions, particularly on bridges and overpasses.“Even with the use of de-icing material, extra moisture can cause slippery conditions during peak driving times, especially on bridges where ice particles may be in the air above the river,” said the City of Saskatoon in a statement. “Be aware of changing weather that can affect road and sidewalk conditions (and) watch for blue and amber flashing lights on snow maintenance equipment.”.Canadian Cancer Society's government-funded lobbying raises questions.Saskatoon Transit cautioned passengers about potential service disruptions, with bus delays expected to reach 20 minutes or more. Operators were instructed to modify their stops by remaining in driving lanes to avoid getting stuck in snowdrifts.Regina Transit similarly reported substantial service delays throughout Sunday.