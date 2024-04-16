Speaker rebukes Saskatchewan MLAs for poor conduct in legislature

Speaker Randy Weekes, a Sask Party MLA, has faced backlash from his own party amidst an especially unruly spring session.Weekes, who has sat in the legislature since 1999, has been the speaker since 2020. As proceedings began on Monday, he told MLAs his examination of legislative debates in recent weeks did not reflect well on members."In my review I found many instances where members on both sides of the floor insinuated that other members were being dishonest or untrustworthy. Members will recall that in some of these cases, I asked members to withdraw and apologize for the statements," he said."I would direct members to Beauchesne’s, 6th Edition, which states on page 151, 'It is not unparliamentary temperately to criticize statements made by Members as being contrary to the facts; but no imputation of intentional falsehood is permissible.'" "While proper debate may involve different interpretations of fact, members well know that impugning the honesty and integrity of other members is unparliamentary."Insinuations of dishonesty were not the only problem."I also found that members on both sides of this Chamber have increasingly engaged in inflammatory and provocative statements, personal attacks and name calling, which have caused disruption in this Chamber," Weekes warned."I would repeatedly ask members to withdraw and apologize for their conduct, yet unparliamentary behaviour persists."On April 9, Weekes made NDP Leader Carla Beck apologize for saying the previous day, "despite what the Premier would have people believe.”Beck made a similar mistake on April 10 when she said, "Saskatchewan people expect their leaders to be honest and forthright." However, on Monday Weekes said he would not "single out" Beck to apologize because the "numerous infractions" of other MLAs showed they were no better."When members engage in unparliamentary conduct, they are disrespectful not only to other members but to this very institution and to the people we serve," Weekes said.Later, as debate was about to adjourn on the Income Tax Amendment Act, Weekes pushed back on his Sask Party colleagues."Just while I’m on my feet, as Speaker, I have received literally hundreds and hundreds of text messages from the Government House Leader, the Deputy Government House Leader and occasionally from the Minister of Finance."I’d just like to read into the record what the Minister of Finance just sent me: 'Randy, if you can blatantly lie, tarnish reputations of elected, unelected individuals with innuendoes but no proof, we have no avenue to push back, then this Assembly has become a joke and a stage for an opposition puppet show. Disappointing.'"First of all, if you want to make a point of order, get on your feet. And I ask the Minister of Finance to withdraw and apologize for this text and any others that you may feel inclined to send me off the record."Finance Minister Donna Harpauer withdrew her comments and apologized. However, Deputy House Leader Jeremy Harrison, who had made the point of order against Beck, had more to say despite not having the floor. His comments are not recorded in Hansard."I ask the Government House Leader to stand and withdraw and apologize for that comment too. I’m not deaf," Weekes said to Harrison."I’m not," Harrison replied. For this, Weekes suspended him from the legislature for the day..Weekes also rebuked Harrison on April 10. NDP MLA Aleana Young had criticized the government's job record. Harrison replied, "Here’s what Deloitte had to say — and Deloitte doesn’t lie, Mr. Speaker — had to say in their April 2024 economic outlook.”Weekes reminded Harrison that "lie" was not an acceptable word to use and asked that he withdraw and apologize. But when Harrison did so, Weekes called out his hunched-over posture."Stand up, please. Don’t slouch with disrespect of the institution. Stand up," Weekes said, prompting a gasp from some MLAs for his sternness.Weekes has one month left in his role as speaker before spring session ends. He lost the nomination for the Biggar-Sask Valley riding and a provincial election is expected this fall.