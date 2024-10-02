Tax debate heats up as Saskatchewan election campaign kicked off

The issue of taxes took centre stage as Saskatchewan's election campaign began, with both major parties making competing claims about their tax records and promises.On Tuesday, Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe announced "the biggest income tax cut in 15 years." The plan proposed to raise personal income tax exemptions.A Sask Party spokesperson claimed that when combined with existing tax measures, families and seniors would see even greater savings."A family of four making $100,000 in Saskatchewan pays $2,627 less income tax and PST in 2024 than they did in 2007," the spokesperson said. "And they will pay even less with yesterday's commitment."The Sask Party said their plan would create Canada's highest tax-free income threshold for seniors and families with dependent children.However, the Sask NDP strongly criticized the Sask Party's tax record. Regina Mount Royal NDP candidate and former finance critic Trent Wotherspoon accused Moe of raising taxes and fees 31 times in a single year."People in every corner of the province are struggling to pay for the everyday essentials," said Wotherspoon. "The Sask Party digs deeper into family budgets, raising taxes, to fund things like extravagant trips to Dubai or their $8,000 private flights."Wotherspoon pointed to several tax increases under the Sask Party government, including higher PST and new sales taxes on insurance premiums, children's clothes, groceries, restaurant meals, and used cars."Scott Moe only seems to promise affordability and tax cuts when he needs your vote," said Wotherspoon. "But the people of Saskatchewan know better."The NDP candidate claimed that despite promising tax cuts in the 2016 election, the Sask Party raised PST costs by 73% instead.Wotherspoon outlined the NDP's tax plan, promising to cut taxes on groceries, gas, and children's clothing. "Carla Beck and my colleagues at the Saskatchewan NDP will not raise taxes, we'll cut them," said Wotherspoon. "We're listening to the people of Saskatchewan who are telling us life has become too expensive. We're committed to getting Saskatchewan out of last place and cutting taxes on groceries, gas and kids' clothing. Our plan will save you more money than Scott Moe's plan right away — it's time for a change."