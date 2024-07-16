Three labour groups unite in legal fight against Sask pronoun policy

Three labour organizations have joined forces to intervene in a legal challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law.On Tuesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL), and the Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF) announced their joint application to intervene in the Court of Appeal case concerning Bill 137: The Education Amendment Act, 2023. The parties’ interest in the appeal responds to the provincial government’s application of the notwithstanding clause.This bill requires school divisions to ask parents for permission when a student under 16 wants to use a pronoun or name different from what's officially registered with the school.In such cases currently, the child is supposed to be directed to a counsellor who will help them create a plan for discussing this with their parents.In October 2023, Bill 137 was introduced, debated, and passed into law in a matter of days, preemptively invoking the notwithstanding clause to insulate the bill from being struck down by the courts, the three parties are concerned that the legislation:Inflicts harm on youth.Compels teachers and education workers to inflict said harm.Sets a precedent to override workers’ Charter rights into the future.The Court of Appeal will determine intervenors for this appeal later this month. The appeal is scheduled to be heard September 23.The unions say that suspending Charter rights — regardless of the sector of workers or subset of children — needs to be considered in the court of law and that students and workers alike deserve to know how this law could impact them now and into the future.In a press release, Lori Johb, SFL President said, "We feel that suspending Charter rights – regardless of the sector of workers or subset of children – needs to be considered in the court of law. Students and workers alike deserve to know how this law could impact them now and into the future."Kent Peterson, CUPE Saskatchewan President, added, "I wish I didn’t have to say this, but CUPE has filed to intervene in the Court of Appeal case regarding Bill 137 — to help protect the Charter rights of Saskatchewan children and workers. It shouldn’t have to come to this, but unfortunately here we are."Samantha Becotte, Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President, said she stood in solidarity with her national colleagues."We support the advocacy of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation on an issue that deeply affects our profession. Saskatchewan teachers are committed to ensuring safe and welcoming learning environments. Teachers must be able to exercise professional judgement and autonomy in supporting students and working with parents to help youth appropriately navigate challenges in their lives," Becotte said.The SFL will host a summer camp for kids August 10-16 and have its annual convention October 23-25, just days before the October 28 provincial election.