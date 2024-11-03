Trampoline maker targets Guinness world record

A Regina-based trampoline manufacturer is bouncing toward a world record with plans to create the longest trampoline ever built.Crazy Ape Extreme Equipment aims to construct a 200-foot (61-metre) trampoline that will surpass the current record held by a Russian team. The existing record, set in 2012, stands at 170 feet (52 metres).The company has already created a proof-of-concept 100-foot (30-metre) trampoline in its warehouse, where all equipment is handmade. Co-owner Armand Konecsni-Luzny said the idea emerged while fulfilling a previous customer order."So I thought maybe we can finally dust off this idea and finish it," Konecsni-Luzny told CBC News. "Lo and behold, that turned into the 100-footer, and now we want to go for the world record because it's the same system."Crazy Ape contacted Guinness World Records to potentially recognize their achievement once it was completed."All we gotta do is build a few more components and someone's got to spend a little bit more time making a really big long bed," said Konecsni-Luzny. Special projects manager Andrew Sawatsky sees the project as a showcase for Saskatchewan's innovation. "Everything that comes out of this shop is handmade," said Sawatsky.However, the company is still searching for a partner with sufficient space to house the massive trampoline.