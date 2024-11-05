Two Sask Ministry of Health employees caught double dipping

The Saskatchewan government has released its quarterly reports detailing the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Advanced Education’s financial losses. Two employees were caught double dipping.The report detailing losses incurred by Saskatchewan health organizations during the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year has been presented to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.The Ministry of Health has provided a comprehensive list of losses reported by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA), Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth), Health Quality Council (HQC), and Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO), which aligns with the reporting practices of ministries and Crown agencies..OLDCORN: Third parties still a threat in Sask politics.During the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year (from July 1 to September 30, 2024), the SHA and HQC reported two reportable losses. A former SHA employee was paid by the SHA while simultaneously employed by an external organization, resulting in a loss of $2,018 over a period of sixteen months. Similarly, a former HQC employee incurred a loss of $1,800 over a year and a half while employed by the HQC while also working for an external organization.The most recent quarterly report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the regional colleges has also been presented to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts..Trampoline maker targets Guinness world record.This report covers the institutions’ first quarter of the 2024-25 academic year (July 1, 2024 - September 30, 2024).The Ministry of Advanced Education has confirmed that there were no losses of money or property at Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the regional colleges due to fraud or similar illegal acts committed by employees, suppliers, or contractors.