Two Saskatoon ridings too close to call

Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday night, with two Saskatoon constituencies remaining too close to call as of Tuesday morning.Saskatoon Willowgrove and Saskatoon Westview are still undecided, with mail-in ballots likely to determine the final outcomes.In Saskatoon Willowgrove, longtime Sask Party MLA Ken Cheveldayoff holds a slight lead over the Sask NDP's Alana Wakula.As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Cheveldayoff led by 255 votes, with all 12 polls reporting. However, 660 mail-in ballots are yet to be counted, which could change the result.The incumbent, Cheveldayoff, has been a Sask Party MLA since 2003. He initially represented Saskatoon Silver Springs before being elected to Saskatoon Willowgrove in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.Cheveldayoff has held various cabinet positions during his time as an MLA.Sask NDP candidate Wakula is the founder of Wakula Law and a partner in a woman-owned and operated law firm. Her strong showing reflects the NDP's efforts to gain seats in traditional Sask Party strongholds.In Saskatoon Westview, Sask Party incumbent David Buckingham holds a narrow 31-vote lead over the NDP's April ChiefCalf. With all 11 polls counted, the 291 mail-in ballots will determine the outcome.Buckingham was first elected in 2016 and served as government caucus chair and legislative secretary to the minister responsible for SaskTel and SGI.ChiefCalf is an educator who worked for the Northern Teacher Education Program before it was closed in 2017. She now works in indigenous teacher programs at the University of Saskatchewan, emphasizing education and indigenous issues in her campaign.Sask Party has been elected in 33 constituencies, surpassing the 31 seats required for a majority government. Scott Moe's Sask Party will continue to lead the province regardless of the outcome of these two ridings, and the party will maintain a strong presence in the legislature.As mail-in ballots get counted, final results in Saskatoon Willowgrove and Saskatoon Westview are expected on October 30.