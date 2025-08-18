University of Regina importing, paying for Afghan women to study

A group of about 30 Afghan women students could face deportation to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan unless tuition funds can be raised to bring them to Saskatchewan for their education. University of Regina will offer free rooms and food to the women, while cutting staff for existing students.The women were evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban took power four years ago. They have been studying in Qatar with funding from the United States government, but that support ended in January when President Donald Trump froze foreign aid spending..BC nurse suspended, fined nearly $94,000 over ‘I ♥ JK Rowling’ billboard.Parissa Ahmadi, 23, recently graduated from the American University of Afghanistan's business program. She now faces the terrifying prospect of returning to her home country. "The possibility of being killed is really high," Ahmadi said from her dorm room in Qatar. .She believes the best outcome if deported would be imprisonment and torture.University of Regina and advocacy group Women Leaders of Tomorrow are working to raise $500,000 to cover tuition costs for the women. So far, they have collected about $140,000..Air Canada flight attendants strike ruled ‘unlawful’ by labour board."It’s a death sentence for them if they are sent back," said Friba Rezayee, who founded the Vancouver-based advocacy group. Rezayee, one of Afghanistan's first female Olympians, came to Canada as a refugee in 2001.Jeff Keshen, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Regina, said that the institution can provide free housing and meals if tuition funds are secured. .The university has previously accepted many students from the American University of Afghanistan and is prepared to fast-track admission letters for these highly qualified students of law, business, and computer science.However, federal immigration delays pose another challenge. The federal government has slowed student visa processing since implementing a cap on international students last year..EDITORIAL: BC nurse's $94,000 fine shows Canada's free speech crisis."We might not be able to help everybody, but we as a university, as a country, can help some people," said Keshen."We have room on our campus, so we can actually provide to these students."A spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada could not comment on the specific request due to privacy rules. .Mary Rose Sabater noted that Canada has welcomed over 59,000 Afghans since Kabul fell in August 2021, and the department continues processing eligible applications “case by case.”The women must leave Qatar by the end of August, according to Rezayee. Afghanistan remains the only country in the world that bans education for women. .WAGNER: Supreme Court’s dagger in the heart of religious freedom.The Taliban also requires Afghan women to have male escorts when flying, making return particularly dangerous.Ahmadi worked at a Qatari immigration office while studying and supports her siblings in Afghanistan as the family's sole provider. .When leaving Afghanistan, Taliban members questioned her and photographed her passport. She told them she was visiting an uncle.Despite the uncertainty, Ahmadi remains hopeful about studying at the University of Regina. .COHEN: How to solve Canada’s human rights commissions problem in one easy step: Shut them all down.“We believe that with the education and kindness, we can build a brighter future,” said Ahmadi.“We are going to make everyone proud.”