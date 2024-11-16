Voter turnout rises in Regina, Saskatoon elections

Voter turnout increased in Regina and Saskatoon during their 2024 municipal elections, with more residents casting ballots compared to the previous elections in 2020.In Regina, nearly 53,000 people voted, with about 26% of the estimated 204,832 eligible voters.The City of Regina released official election results on Thursday, noting that voter turnout was about five percent higher than in 2020..WATCH: Anti-Israel chants, clashes mark controversial Palestine protest in Regina.Of the 52,949 votes cast, 15,190 came from advance polls, 2,457 were mail-in ballots, and 1,695 were from special polls. The city’s new drive-thru polling station saw 1,369 people cast ballots, an addition aimed at increasing accessibility.Chad Bachynski will become Regina’s new mayor after receiving 16,508 votes, accounting for 31.5% of all mayoral votes..Chad Bachynski elected as Regina’s new mayor, ousting Sandra Masters.He will be sworn in on November 18 and all wards except eight and nine will have new councillors.The first regular meeting of the new city council is scheduled for December 11. Saskatoon also experienced a higher voter turnout, with over one-third of eligible voters participating in the City Council and School Board elections..WATCH: Anti-Israel chants, clashes mark controversial Palestine protest in Regina.Just over 35% of the 195,178 eligible voters cast a ballot at either an advance poll or on election day, an improvement from the 27% turnout in the 2020 Saskatoon Civic Election.Returning Officer Shellie Bryant addressed the delay in posting unofficial election results on Wednesday evening. She explained that at 8 p.m., there were lineups at several polls, and everyone in line was allowed to vote, which extended the voting process..Saskatoon’s first female mayor Cynthia Block wins landslide victory.A significant volume of mail-in ballots also needed to be processed, contributing to the delay. While the vote tabulators functioned as designed, the upload time to the online reporting portal was longer than expected. Journalists could report results earlier than the online site because printed election tabulator results were posted in the City Hall lobby..Canada Post strike halts mail service ahead of busy holiday season.“The new modernization processes were successful, and they will be further analyzed as the complete election is reviewed,” said Bryant in a City of Saskatoon news release.Cynthia Block made history on Wednesday night by winning Saskatoon’s mayoral race in a decisive landslide, becoming the city’s first female mayor.Both cities noted an increase in voter engagement compared to previous years, reflecting a trend toward higher participation in municipal elections. The improved turnout may be attributed to efforts to make voting more accessible, such as advance polls, mail-in ballots, and a drive-thru polling station in Regina.