WATCH: Sask NDP MLA accused of removing flyers from mailbox

An online video is gaining attention for alleging that Nathaniel Teed, NDP MLA for Saskatoon Meewasin, removed flyers from a resident's mailbox and left only an NDP flyer..However, the flyers appear the same and Teed simply removed a duplicate NDP flyer.The issue prompted discussion around the appropriateness of candidates tampering with election materials in mailboxes.The Canada Elections Act and provincial election laws have strict rules governing campaign activities, and tampering with delivered election materials, even one's own, could potentially violate these regulations..Interfering with mail delivery, even if the materials belong to the candidate's own campaign, could be considered a violation of Canada Post's responsibilities. Canada Post is responsible for delivering mail, including election materials, to mailboxes. Removing items from mailboxes, even if they are your own campaign materials, could be considered interference with mail delivery.There are also legal obligations around mail delivery, as carriers are required to deliver all mail, including flyers and election materials, even to mailboxes marked "no flyers.".This suggests that removing materials from mailboxes goes against established postal rules.Respecting voter choice is another key concern. Voters have the right to receive election materials and make their own decisions about them.Removing flyers after they've been delivered could be seen as interfering with this process..Liberal MP George Chahal (Calgary Skyview) received a $500 fine after a security camera captured him removing a different political party's flyer from a doorstep the night before the 2021 federal election.According to a Canada Elections spokesperson, Chahal was given an administrative penalty "to address violations related to preventing or impairing the transmission of election advertising."