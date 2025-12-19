WATCH: Scott Moe Christmas Interview: Trade, Immigration, and the State of Public Safety

In this Western Standard Christmas interview, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe sits down with Chris Oldcorn to discuss key issues facing Saskatchewan and the country, including trade relations, immigration pressures, public safety, and economic uncertainty.
Moe outlines Saskatchewan’s approach to U.S. and global trade, raises concerns about short-term policy decisions that weaken long-standing alliances, and emphasizes the importance of reliable partners in critical sectors such as potash and energy.
He also addresses the impact of immigration on housing, healthcare, and education, the need for bail reform and addiction policy, and the role of elected governments in maintaining public safety.