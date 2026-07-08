Saskatchewan

WATCH: Woman confronts Bangladesh ‘newcomer’ men filming children at Saskatoon water park

Two 'newcomers' who filmed children at Saskatoon water park
Two 'newcomers' who filmed children at Saskatoon water parkScreenshot
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Saskatchewan
Children
Water Park
Newcomers
Bangladesh
filming children
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