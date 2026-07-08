WATCH: Woman confronts Bangladesh ‘newcomer’ men filming children at Saskatoon water park

REGINA — A video circulating online shows a woman confronting two self-described ‘newcomers’ from Bangladesh at Pleasant Hill Park in Saskatoon after she accused them of recording children at a public playground and water park.In the video, the woman says the men were filming her children without permission while they were playing. .She repeatedly demands that the men provide their names and asks whether they “do this often,” while the men remain calm and tell her they are allowed to record in a public space.“These guys started recording my children at the water park,” the woman says in the video. “My son has no shirt on. I told them to stop, and they didn’t.”The woman continues to follow the men through the park and onto the street, saying she wants to report them to authorities. .She also questions where they are from and says, “Why are you guys coming to our country doing this?”The men do not appear to threaten the woman in the video. One of them can be heard telling her to call the police.The confrontation escalates as the woman demands to know whether the men deleted any images or video of her children from their phones. She also asks for their address and tells someone nearby to call the police.In Canada, people are generally allowed to record video in public places where there is “no reasonable expectation of privacy,” although specific circumstances can affect how the law is applied.It is not clear from the video why the men were recording, whether police were called, or whether any further action was taken.The Western Standard reached out to the Saskatoon Police Service, who said that nothing was reported to them.