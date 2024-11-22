Winter safety campaign kicks off with new Saskatchewan Highway Hotline ads

Ministry of Highways officially launched its winter safety campaign by unveiling new Highway Hotline advertisements. These ads introduce new road condition terminology and provide safety reminders to protect snowplow operators and drivers.Highways Minister David Marit expressed gratitude to everyone who checks the Highway Hotline..First winter storm slams Saskatchewan, disrupts travel, closes schools."I would like to thank everyone who checks the Highway Hotline to help them make an informed decision before they travel," said Marit."Knowing current road conditions and maintaining respectful distances from snowplows and other motorists help everyone arrive safely at their destinations."One of the new Highway Hotline advertisements is a video that showcases a father preparing for ice fishing with his son and he patiently waits for improved winter road conditions before heading out on their adventure..Moe rejects Singh’s proposal to remove PST from essentials.This video will be screened in movie theatres and on cable television, and it can be viewed and shared at: https://youtu.be/I_Bcd6g1IJg.Another new online digital animation ad effectively summarizes the primary road conditions that the Highway Hotline provides.The ministry will also reuse a video ad from last winter, reminding motorists to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance from snowplows..New Saskatchewan legislature members sworn in.These snowplows create mini blizzards while clearing highways, so it’s crucial to slow down and stay back. The video ad will be featured on social media and can be viewed and shared at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RV043GAO_Qo.Saskatchewan’s highway network, spanning over 26,000 kilometres, is vital in supporting quality of life and an export-based economy..Palestine Solidarity groups call on USask to divest from Israeli investments, weapons.Approximately 300 provincial snowplows and other winter maintenance equipment diligently work to maintain these roads. Snowplow operators regularly inspect the roads to determine if plowing, salt, or sand is necessary. They promptly report these conditions to update the Highway Hotline, which can be conveniently downloaded as a smartphone app or accessed at www.saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline or by calling 511..Sask woman charged with defrauding social services of nearly $48,000.Motorists are reminded to download the latest version of the app to access the latest available features.Information about snow removal and winter maintenance activities can be found at: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/highways/highway-safety/winter-safety.