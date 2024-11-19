Witnesses continue testimony in Saskatchewan chiropractor’s sexual assault trial

More women have testified of alleged sexual assaults against a Regina-area chiropractor, as the trial of Ruben Manz entered its third week on Monday.Manz, a chiropractor from Emerald Park, is accused of sexually assaulting seven women between 2010 and 2020 during medical appointments. A 30-year-old woman testified about her experiences with Manz in 2017. She said she initially sought treatment for back pain but alleged that during neck stretches, Manz would gradually lower his hand toward her breast..Sask NDP ethics critic under conflict of interest investigation.In her final appointments, she claimed he was "grabbing skin to reach toward her breast."The witness reported the incident to police years after her ex-boyfriend shared a social media post about Manz. She expressed regret for not reporting the incident immediately.Another witness, a 50-year-old woman, testified that during her last appointment, Manz had one hand inside her shirt while positioning her head with his other hand..Pro-Palestine film proceeds at Regina Public Library after flag-raising ceremony cancelled.She alleged his pinky finger went underneath her bra, causing her to feel her breast lift.Manz's defence lawyer has consistently challenged witnesses recollections, questioning their understanding of chiropractic practices and the timing of their reports.Reagan Conway, executive director of the Saskatoon Sexual Assault and Information Centre, noted that delayed reporting is common in sexual assault cases..Saskatchewan surgery waitlist deaths show slight decline."People might not even realize that what has happened to them is a sexual assault or a form of sexualized violence until they have a conversation with somebody else or a news article comes out and then there's a realization that what happened to them is wrong," said Conway.The complainants cannot be identified due to a court-ordered publication ban.The trial is expected to continue until November 29, with the final complainant set to testify Tuesday.