Young slams Moe for carbon tax flip flops as deficit pressure mounts

Sask NDP MLA Aleana Young is accusing Premier Scott Moe of deceiving Saskatchewan people over the fate of the provincial carbon tax, saying his latest comments show a desperate government lurching from one position to another. She argues the Sask Party is hooked on carbon tax cash while claiming the province is "carbon tax free."Young pointed to Moe's March pledge that Saskatchewan would be the first carbon tax free province in Canada, after his government moved to pause the industrial carbon tax under the Output-Based Performance Standards Program. But when reporters asked Moe last week if he could see Saskatchewan charging an industrial carbon tax again, he replied, "We'll see where we get," a far softer line than his earlier "just watch me."According to the province's 2025-26 mid-year financial report, the Sask Party government is still booking roughly $466.9 million in revenue this year from its own carbon tax, up about $35 million from the first quarter. Young says Jim Reiter's projected deficit would be about double without that money, arguing the government has "never met a tax they couldn't become immediately, desperately reliant on."Young warned that constant flip flopping on core economic files like the carbon tax is "whipsawing" industry and rattling business confidence. She said companies cannot plan when rules "change on a dime," and everyday families are left worrying about what all this will mean for power bills and the cost of living. Framing Moe's handling of the carbon tax file as the defining symbol of his leadership, Young said the Sask Party "taxes more and delivers less," while offering no clear vision for the province. She called on Moe to "come clean" about whether his government truly plans to end its own carbon tax, or if the books are only balanced because of a tax he publicly insists is gone.