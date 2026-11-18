Jon Dziadyk is the Executive Director of Alberta Certified. He is a former Edmonton city councillor and former chief of staff to Alberta’s minister of affordability and utilities.
Everyone says they want to buy local. Very few businesses have ever been asked to prove they are.
Shoppers want local, industry wants local, and now governments are putting real money behind it. Ottawa’s new Defence Industrial Strategy points to $180 billion in defence procurement over the next decade, and aims to award 70% of defence purchases to Canadian firms. Alberta has received only about 7% of national defence spending, according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer.
Then, on November 4, Alberta announced a new procurement policy that puts local suppliers first, after years of “buy local” rhetoric from almost every politician.
Under the new policy, qualified Alberta businesses get priority on smaller provincial purchases: under $10,000 for goods, $75,000 for services, and $100,000 for construction. Qualified Canadian businesses get priority over larger ones. Existing contracts will also be reviewed before renewal.
A lot of money is involved. According to the government’s announcement, the Alberta government spends about $7 billion a year on goods, services, and construction. Premier Danielle Smith said that when the government spends taxpayers’ money, local businesses deserve “a fair shot at earning that business.”
What the announcement doesn’t say is how the government will decide that a business is “qualified.” The release doesn’t define a qualified Alberta business or a qualified Canadian business, and those details are still to come.
Those definitions are important because “local” is easy to fake. Some companies deliberately present themselves as Canadian or fill their marketing with prairie and mountain imagery to win money that customers would rather spend locally. This is known as maple-washing. It even includes brands that started here, kept the maple leaf on their logo, moved to New York City, and still trade on their Canadian roots.
Others fake a local presence. “A PO box in Calgary doesn’t make a company Alberta-owned,” said Jon Dziadyk, executive director of Alberta Certified. “Neither does renting a small office with one employee answering the phone. People are trying to do the right thing with their money, and some companies count on them not checking. With all the disinformation out there, independent verification matters now more than ever.”
Even the government’s own numbers blur the line. It says about 72% of its procurement spending already goes to Alberta-based businesses. But being based here doesn’t mean being owned and operated here.
Alberta Certified was built to answer the question the government hasn’t yet: who counts as local? It is an independent verification service and directory that confirms whether a business is truly Alberta-owned and operated. To be certified, a company must meet three tests:
More than half of its shares are owned by Alberta residents or Alberta-based companies
More than half of its directors live in Alberta
It is registered in Alberta and does real business here
Alberta Certified is not a “Made in Alberta” or “Product of Canada” label. It’s an affordable test of who makes the decisions, and whether the money keeps circulating in our economy.
Every application is checked against corporate registry records and open-source research. Certified companies get a unique certification number, a PDF verification letter they can attach to bids, a badge, and a public listing in the Alberta Certified directory.
Many businesses will never bid on a government contract. They just want to stand out from competitors who claim to be local, which is why Alberta Certified’s members include spas, restaurants, and window companies. Dziadyk sums up the benefits in three parts: build trust, get found, and get more work. Customers can check a local claim instead of taking it on faith. The public directory helps buyers find local businesses when they search online. Verified proof gives a business an edge wherever local counts, from its website to the decal in the storefront window.
For businesses that do sell to the government, the timing is good. “Whatever test the government chooses, our process can confirm it,” Dziadyk said. “That includes stricter ownership thresholds if that’s where the rules end up. Government buyers will need a quick, consistent way to tell the difference, and so will the companies bidding. We already do that work, and we’re ready to work with the government to solve this problem.”
Governments already rely on private, independent verification every day, from audited financial statements to industry safety certifications. Dziadyk said that approach lets the government set the rules without building another bloated bureaucracy to enforce them.
“Alberta Certified is an industry-led solution to an urgent public policy problem,” he said.
Alberta is also encouraging Alberta businesses and industry to buy local in the same way.
“Governments want this because it keeps more money in our economy and strengthens our local supply chains,” Dziadyk said. “We never know when the next pandemic or trade war will come. Energy companies, contractors and large employers all have buy-local goals too. With one independent standard, a supplier proves its ownership once and uses that proof everywhere.”
“International trade is great, but we also have to realize that the best option is often along the QEII corridor,” Dziadyk said. “We’re waiting on the policy details like everyone else. But whether a business bids on government work or just wants to stand out from its competition, getting certified now means the proof is already in hand.”
Qualifying businesses can apply now to prove they are locally owned and operated at .
Jon Dziadyk is the Executive Director of Alberta Certified. He is a former Edmonton city councillor and former chief of staff to Alberta’s minister of affordability and utilities.
This column is sponsored content.