Jon Dziadyk is the Executive Director of Alberta Certified. He is a former Edmonton city councillor and former chief of staff to Alberta’s minister of affordability and utilities.

Everyone says they want to buy local. Very few businesses have ever been asked to prove they are.

Shoppers want local, industry wants local, and now governments are putting real money behind it. Ottawa’s new Defence Industrial Strategy points to $180 billion in defence procurement over the next decade, and aims to award 70% of defence purchases to Canadian firms. Alberta has received only about 7% of national defence spending, according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer.

Then, on November 4, Alberta announced a new procurement policy that puts local suppliers first, after years of “buy local” rhetoric from almost every politician.

Under the new policy, qualified Alberta businesses get priority on smaller provincial purchases: under $10,000 for goods, $75,000 for services, and $100,000 for construction. Qualified Canadian businesses get priority over larger ones. Existing contracts will also be reviewed before renewal.

A lot of money is involved. According to the government’s announcement, the Alberta government spends about $7 billion a year on goods, services, and construction. Premier Danielle Smith said that when the government spends taxpayers’ money, local businesses deserve “a fair shot at earning that business.”

What the announcement doesn’t say is how the government will decide that a business is “qualified.” The release doesn’t define a qualified Alberta business or a qualified Canadian business, and those details are still to come.